Manager A.J. Hinch said Manning (shoulder) will meet the Tigers in Minnesota for the upcoming series against the Twins, which begins Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manning threw 85 pitches over 5.2 scoreless innings during his rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, which will apparently be his final rehab start before returning from the injured list. The 24-year-old has been sidelined by the shoulder injury since mid-April, but he lines up to re-enter Detroit's starting rotation early next week.