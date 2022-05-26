Manning (shoulder/illness) was shut down from throwing Thursday after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old wasn't believed to be dealing with an additional injury despite covering only 1.2 innings during Tuesday's rehab start, but he's now been shut down for the "foreseeable future." Manning has been sidelined by the shoulder injury since April 16, and he's now unlikely to be back until at least July due to the biceps injury.