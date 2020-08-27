Manning has been shut down for the remainder of the season with a right forearm strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

General manager Al Avila described the injury as a "slight" strain, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, and the Tigers felt the best thing to do would be to shut the prospect down for the rest of the abbreviated 2020 season. The hope is that Manning will be able to avoid surgery, though whether he's able to do so will likely depend on how his forearm responds to rest and non-surgical methods of treatment.