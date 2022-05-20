Manning (shoulder/illness) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Toledo, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Manning was removed from Thursday's rehab start since he was experiencing lightheadedness, and manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that the right-hander's removal wasn't related to his arm. However, Manning will make another appearance in the minors after his last outing was cut short. While he'll miss another turn through the rotation, he should be in the mix to return in late May.
