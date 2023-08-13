Manning (4-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out only one.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only seven swinging strikes among his 90 pitches, but Manning produced plenty of weak contact as he won his first game in over a month. He also kept the ball in the park, a big improvement after he'd served up six homers in his last three starts. Since the All-Star break, he carries a 5.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 29.2 innings, and he'll look to claw back that ERA further in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Cleveland.