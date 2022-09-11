Manning (2-2) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out four and walking one over 6.1 innings.

Manning tossed 60 of 94 pitches for strikes across 6.1 frames. He allowed two earned runs, one on a single in the first inning and another on a groundout in the fourth. He was not credited with a third earned run after an error during a fielder's choice allowed Michael Taylor to score. Manning has pitched relatively well in his last five games, aside from a seven-run clunker against Seattle. He has picked up three quality starts during that span. He will take a 3.73 ERA into his next outing.