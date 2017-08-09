Play

Manning gave up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in his debut for Low-A West Michigan.

He posted a 1.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in 33.1 innings with short-season Connecticut, so his season on the whole has been a success. His primary flaw against hitters in the New York-Penn League was issuing too many free passes, and he was at it again in his Low-A debut. Manning has overpowering stuff when he's on, but improved fastball command and overall control of his pitches will be crucial if he is to reach his ceiling.

