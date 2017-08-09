Tigers' Matt Manning: Struggles in Low-A debut
Manning gave up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in his debut for Low-A West Michigan.
He posted a 1.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in 33.1 innings with short-season Connecticut, so his season on the whole has been a success. His primary flaw against hitters in the New York-Penn League was issuing too many free passes, and he was at it again in his Low-A debut. Manning has overpowering stuff when he's on, but improved fastball command and overall control of his pitches will be crucial if he is to reach his ceiling.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...