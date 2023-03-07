Manning allowed four runs on four hits across just 1.1 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out two.

Manning has now made two appearances this spring, allowing five runs on seven hits across 3.1 total innings. It's not a great start, but the righty's goal is likely to just get to the regular season feeling fully healthy, as he's dealt with a number of injuries the past few years. Manning showed flashes in 2022, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 63 innings. However, he only had 48 strikeouts, and he'll need to miss more bats to really take off from a fantasy perspective.