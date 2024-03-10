Manning allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks across three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Manning was tagged for three home runs, including a two-run blast by Jake Lamb in the first inning. The five strikeouts are encouraging, but Manning now has a subpar 5.63 ERA across three starts this spring. The righty is jockeying for a spot at the back of Detroit's rotation, with Reese Olson looking like his primary competition at this point. Manning could have some fantasy value in the right matchups if he's starting, though he's a risky proposition after dealing with injuries throughout his MLB career so far.