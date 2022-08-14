Manning did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

The 10 hits were twice as many as Manning has given up in any other appearance this season, but nine of the knocks were singles, allowing the right-hander to keep the Tigers in the game. Manning racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes, though he ended up with a modest five punchouts. While he allowed a season-high four runs Saturday, the outcome was the same as in his first four outings -- a no-decision.