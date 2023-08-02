Manning (3-3) allowed four runs on eight hits across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He had no walks and struck out six.

A two-run home run by Liover Peguero in the second inning accounted for half of the damage, which has been the story lately for Manning, who's allowed four home runs over his last two starts. He given up 11 runs across 11 innings in those two starts, pushing his season ERA up to 4.53. Manning will look to limit the long ball and get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Twins.