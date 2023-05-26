site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-matt-manning-throws-off-mound | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Matt Manning: Throws off mound
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Manning (foot) threw a bullpen session earlier this week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
It was his first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a right foot fractured back in mid-April. Manning is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until mid-June.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read