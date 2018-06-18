Manning worked a career-high seven scoreless innings for Low-A West Michigan in its 8-0 win over Dayton on Sunday. He gave up three hits and a walk and struck out six.

Manning commanded and controlled his fastball effectively against both left- and right-handed hitters Sunday in what may have been the finest outing of his young career. The 20-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 3.70 and has generated 68 punchouts over 48.2 innings in his first taste of full-season ball. He'll likely be in store for a promotion to High-A Lakeland within the next few weeks.