Tigers' Matt Manning: Throws seven shutout innings
Manning worked a career-high seven scoreless innings for Low-A West Michigan in its 8-0 win over Dayton on Sunday. He gave up three hits and a walk and struck out six.
Manning commanded and controlled his fastball effectively against both left- and right-handed hitters Sunday in what may have been the finest outing of his young career. The 20-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 3.70 and has generated 68 punchouts over 48.2 innings in his first taste of full-season ball. He'll likely be in store for a promotion to High-A Lakeland within the next few weeks.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Delivers best start of season•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Back from minor-league DL•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Strong again Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Gaining confidence at Low-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Struggles in Low-A debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start