Manning will make his second big-league start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manning made his major-league debut Thursday, and he fared pretty well by limiting the Angels to two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. He was charged with the loss, but took on a fairly normal workload by throwing 77 pitches. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Manning will remain in the rotation to make the second start of his career, and he should have the chance to prove he deserves to stay in a starting role long-term.