Manning (back) had been scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday and expects to be ready to make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees at Comerica Park, MLB.com reports.

Manning dealt with what he described as a "stinger" in his lower back during his most recent outing this past Friday against Houston, during which he struck out three while allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks over 6.1 innings. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, manager A.J. Hinch said that the Tigers will check back in with Manning on Tuesday to see how he came out of the bullpen session. Expect the Tigers to confirm shortly thereafter whether or not Manning will be able to take the hill Wednesday.