Manning (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

For just the second time this season, Manning allowed more walks than strikeouts as he never found his groove and suffered his third loss of the season. The five walks he allowed tied the most he's allowed in a single start in his young career. Manning still owns a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 and will try to get back on track in his next start, which figures to come against the Royals next week.