Manning is undergoing tests after injuring his back in the seventh inning of Friday's win over the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manning was visited by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and the trainer after delivering a pitch to Yainer Diaz. "It looked like he slipped on the pitch before," Hinch said. "His spike caught or whatever, but the back grabbed at him a little bit...He was uncomfortable." Manning threw a test pitch but winced, at which point he was removed from the contest. Hinch noted that Manning was celebrating with his teammates after Parker Meadows hit a walk-off homer, which the manager took as "a good sign." Manning was terrific Friday before departing, allowing just one unearned run on one hit over 6.1 frames.