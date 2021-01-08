Manning is likely to start the season in the minors according to executive vice president of baseball operations Al Avila, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers protected the right-hander from the Rule 5 draft in November by placing him on the 40-man roster. While a lot of plans can evolve leading up to and during spring training, Manning currently appears to be a long shot to break camp with the big club. With that being said, the 22-year-old figures to have a solid chance of making his major-league debut at some point in 2021.