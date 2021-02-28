Manning will make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, pitching after Daniel Norris, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning is one of the team's best prospects and is closing in on his MLB debut, though it's likely to happen sometime in the summer rather than right out of spring training. The 23-year-old will still be looking to make a good impression during his Grapefruit League action, and he could be an impact arm whenever he does reach the majors. He posted a 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 148 strikeouts across 133.2 innings in 2019 with Double-A Erie, then spent last season at the Tigers' alternate training site.

