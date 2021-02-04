Manning has been developing a new, sharp breaking ball, which could be classed as either a slider or a cutter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old righty already had quite a high ceiling, and the existence of a third offspeed pitch to pair with his plus curveball and above-average changeup could potentially push it even higher. It's of course no guarantee the pitch works as well as Manning hopes, however, and he'll come with question marks this season even if it does, as he could have been on a path to debut last year but was shut down with a strained right forearm. While he feels 100 percent now, it's certainly possible the issue returns.