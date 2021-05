Manning fanned six batters but allowed three homers in his five-inning season debut at Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

All told, Manning allowed six hits, five runs, and a walk over his five innings. He found the strike zone with 51 of his 80 pitches but was obviously done in by the long ball. He'll look to build on the effort in his next start and remains a candidate for a rotation spot later in the summer if he can remain healthy.