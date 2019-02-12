Moore left the Tigers' spring camp Tuesday due to the impending birth of his child, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Moore is expected to be away from the team for the next few days to spend time with his wife and the newest addition to their family. The missed time shouldn't put him too far behind the rest of the Tigers' other pitchers, though it could result in him making one or two fewer starts in Grapefruit League play. Guaranteed $2.5 million this season after striking a deal with Detroit in November, Moore is likely in the driver's seat for a back-end rotation spot but will be far from a dependable fantasy option after delivering a 6.79 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 102 frames with Texas in 2018.