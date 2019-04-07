Tigers' Matt Moore: Contemplating surgery
Moore and the Tigers are still determining whether surgery or rest and rehab is the better method for treating the sprained right knee he sustained in his start Saturday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
With three strikeouts over three scoreless frames, Moore was well on his way to his second straight excellent outing to open the season before exiting with the knee injury. The Tigers announced just a two hours after Moore's departure that he would shift to the 10-day injured list, with the team anticipating that he would miss at least a couple of weeks. A firmer timeline for Moore's return should become available once it's decided how he'll treat the injury, but any surgical procedure would almost certainly increase the length of his absence. Daniel Norris will get the first crack at replacing the southpaw in the rotation.
