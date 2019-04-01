Moore gave up no runs on two hits with one walk over seven innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday. He struck out six.

Moore was exceptional, striking out six batters on his way to his first quality start of the season. It was a welcome sight for the left hander, who struggled through a disastrous 6.79 ERA last year. The southpaw will look to keep rolling in his next start against Kansas City Saturday at Comerica Park.