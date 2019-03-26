Moore allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits across three innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He walked one and struck out three.

Lined up against one of his former teams, Moore struggled and ran his final spring training ERA up to 5.48. The Tigers don't have a ton of better options for their rotation, so Moore should have a spot fairly well secured. However, after finishing the last two seasons with ERAs of 5.52 and 6.79, the lefty will have to show some improvement to garner attention from fantasy owners.