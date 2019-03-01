Tigers' Matt Moore: Improves to 2-0 this spring
Moore grabbed the win in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, allowing two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings of work. He didn't walk anyone and struck out three.
Moore has now tossed 4.1 innings this spring across two starts, picking up a win in each outing and striking out four. The lefty endured a disastrous 2018 with Texas, posting a 6.79 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 102 innings, but without a ton of other great options in Detroit's rotation, Moore could lock himself in if he finds some success early in the season.
