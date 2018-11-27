Tigers' Matt Moore: Lands in Detroit
Moore agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
According to Passan, the deal -- which is still pending a physical -- guarantees Moore between $2 and $3 million dollars. The southpaw struggled in 2018, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 across 102 innings for the Rangers. He was bounced from Texas' rotation in June after compiling an 8.02 ERA through 12 starts, though he should still get an opportunity to win a rotation spot for the pitching-starved Tigers in 2019. Moore owns a 5.22 ERA and 7.7 K/9 over the last four seasons, so he doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value regardless of his role.
