Moore tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He allowed two hits and struck out six.

Moore has been a little up and down this spring, but the strong outing lowered his Grapefruit League ERA to 3.97. The lefty might not be consistent from start to start this season, but he should have pretty good job security in a rebuilding Detroit rotation.

