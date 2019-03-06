Moore allowed three runs on three hits over three innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays. He walked three and didn't have any strikeouts.

After starting his spring with two scoreless innings, Moore has allowed five runs over his last 5.1 innings of work. The lefty was bad in 2018, and while he probably has a pretty good hold on a rotation spot in Detroit, he doesn't look like a particularly trustworthy fantasy option at this point.