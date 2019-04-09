Moore said Tuesday that he's optimistic that he can treat his sprained right knee through rest and rehab rather than surgery, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw has yet to formally decide whether to undergo surgery for the knee issue -- which he believes is meniscus-related -- but the lack of swelling he's experienced since suffering the injury in Saturday's start against the Royals offers encouragement that a procedure won't be necessary. In any event, Moore will almost certainly miss more than the minimum 10 days, paving the way for Daniel Norris to receive multiple turns through the Detroit rotation.