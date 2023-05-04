Vierling went 2-for-8 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

After singling in the eighth inning, stealing second and scoring what proved to be the tying run in a 6-5 win during the matinee, Vierling helped drive Max Scherzer from the nightcap in the fourth inning with a two-run shot. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit safely in five straight games and eight of the last 10, batting a sizzling .382 (13-for-34) over the latter stretch. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .281/.333/.416 with two homers, four steals, nine runs and 10 RBI in 96 plate appearances.