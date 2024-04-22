Vierling will start at third base and bat fifth Monday against the Rays.
Vierling will pick up his third straight start at the hot corner after going 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in the Tigers' final two games of the weekend against the Twins. With Gio Urshela (hamstring) recently joining Andy Ibanez (hamstring) on the shelf, Vierling looks poised to get regular action at third base until one of the two injured players is activated.
