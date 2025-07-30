Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Vierling had started three of the Tigers' last four games in center field but will hit the bench while Javier Baez gets a day out of the infield and draws a start in center for the first time since June 4. With Parker Meadows (quadriceps) recently landing on the shelf, the Tigers could opt for a loose timeshare in center between Vierling and Baez, neither of whom has produced especially well at the plate over the past month.