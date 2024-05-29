Vierling went 4-for-8 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Pirates.

Getting the start in center field in the opener and at third base in the second contest, Vierling was locked in at the plate no matter where he was stationed on the diamond. The 27-year-old crushed a three-run homer off Jared Jones in the fifth inning of an 8-0 win to kick off the twin bill, then launched a solo shot off Paul Skenes in the sixth inning of a 10-2 loss later in the afternoon. Vierling has four long balls among eight hits over his last three games, boosting his slash line on the season to .289/.320/.503 with seven homers, 22 runs and 28 RBI.