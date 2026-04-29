Tigers' Matt Vierling: Heading to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Vierling had started each of the last four games, going a collective 1-for-14 with a 3:1 BB:K. Though he'll hit the bench, Vierling's outlook for playing time appears to have improved with Javier Baez (ankle) landing on the injured list Wednesday.
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