Vierling went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Vierling was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and ended up coming around to score Detroit's first run of the game after stealing second. He later added a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Tigers' lead to seven runs, marking the first grand slam of his major league career. The right fielder is batting .375 in September with two homers, seven RBI and 12 runs scored, while the stolen base in Thursday's game was his first since July 4.