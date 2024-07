Vierling went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

Vierling went deep in the first inning, his 13th home run of the season, but then he and the rest of Detroit's hitters went quiet the remainder of the game. The 27-year-old continues to increase his career-best total of long balls, as his previous high was the 10 home runs he hit last year. Vierling is also two RBI away from tying his career-best mark of 44, which was also set in 2023.