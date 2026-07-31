Tigers' Matt Vierling: Placed on 10-day injured list

The Tigers placed Vierling on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a left adductor strain.

Vierling tweaked his adductor during Wednesday's game against the Orioles. The injury is severe enough for him to go on the IL, and the Tigers will have a better sense of Vierling's return timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Max Clark's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, and the 21-year-old outfielder will make his major-league debut against the Athletics on Friday.