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Tigers' Matt Vierling: Placed on 10-day injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers placed Vierling on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a left adductor strain.

Vierling tweaked his adductor during Wednesday's game against the Orioles. The injury is severe enough for him to go on the IL, and the Tigers will have a better sense of Vierling's return timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Max Clark's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, and the 21-year-old outfielder will make his major-league debut against the Athletics on Friday.

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