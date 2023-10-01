Vierling went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

Vierling finished his first season in Detroit on a positive note, blasting his 10th home run and recording his 20th and 21st doubles. The versatile 26-year-old ended up playing in 134 games, seeing his most regular run in right field, though he also played in left, center and at third base. Vierling figures to have a similar role in 2024, with his versatility carrying more value for his MLB team than for fantasy managers, though he could be an option in deeper leagues if the playing time is there.