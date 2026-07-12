Tigers' Matt Vierling: Reaches four times in loss

Vierling went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

Vierling paced Detroit's lineup from the leadoff spot as he matched his season high in hits. Heading into the All-Star break, the veteran utility player has mostly been working as a platoon partner to James Outman in center field. The left-hand hitting Outman has been on the strong side of the arrangement, with Vierling often tapped to face lefties, as was the case Saturday with Philadelphia starting ace Cristopher Sanchez. Vierling's ability to play other positions as well boosts his fantasy value, though his playing time is likely to remain somewhat sporadic in the second half of the year.