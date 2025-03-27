The Tigers placed Vierling (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Vierling was cleared to resume hitting and shoulder strengthening exercises Friday as the latest step in his rehab from a right rotator cuff strain. He still has a few more boxes to check before he can hope to begin a rehab assignment, but the door is still open for him to return to Detroit before May.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Progressing in rehab work•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Not yet cleared for throwing•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Doing light baseball activities•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Getting shoulder evaluated•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Gets more job security•