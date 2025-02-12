Vierling is expected to split time between third base and the outfield once again in 2025, though the Tigers could add another third baseman before the season starts, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

In 2024, Vierling saw 51 games of action at third and another 98 in the outfield. A similar split may develop this year, as Vierling could form a platoon with left-hand hitting Jace Jung at the hot corner, with the former shifting to the outfield on days that Jung is in the lineup. One potential complicating factor is the status of free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who has been linked to the Tigers and his former Houston manager, A.J. Hinch. If Bregman or another third baseman joins Detroit before the season starts, both Vierling and Jung would figure to see less time at the position. Vierling would still serve in a utility role, though his fantasy value would take a hit.