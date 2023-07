Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Vierling will head to the bench for Monday's make-up game after he started in all three of the Tigers' contests with the Padres over the weekend while going a collective 2-for-12 at the dish. While Vierling rests, Kerry Carpenter will pick up a start in right field and Miguel Cabrera will enter the lineup at designated hitter.