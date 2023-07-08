Vierling went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Vierling was the only Detroit player with multiple hits, giving him his third multi-hit effort across his last five games. The outfielder has been solid in his first season with the Tigers, as he's now batting .284 with a .773 OPS. He should continue to hit near the top of the order, including as an occasional leadoff option.
