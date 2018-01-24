West inked a minor-league contract with Detroit on Wednesday.

West appeared in 39 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2016, posting a 2.33 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 38:8 K:BB over 46.1 innings of relief. He didn't pitch professionally this past season, but will look to get back into the swing of things within the Tigers' farm system this spring. Over the course of his six-year career, West has only played in five major-league contests.