The Tigers reassigned Wisler to minor-league camp Monday.
Even though he settled for a minor-league deal with the Tigers in free agency, Wisler was expected to have a leg up on a spot in the Opening Day bullpen after submitting a sterling 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB in 44 innings at the big-league level with the Rays in 2022. Unfortunately for Wisler, he hardly resembled that pitcher in spring training, as he was touched up for 10 earned runs on 10 hits and seven walks while striking out just two over 5.1 innings. Unless he chooses to opt out of his deal with Detroit, Wisler will likely report to Triple-A Toledo and will look to sharpen his command and control with the hope of resurfacing in the majors.