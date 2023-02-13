Wisler signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wisler will have an opportunity to crack the Tigers' Opening Day roster after spending spring training with the team. The 30-year-old produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with the Rays in 2022. Considering the lack of consistent options in Detroit's bullpen, Wisler has a real shot at being a significant contributor in 2023.