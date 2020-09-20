Boyd (2-7) allowed five earned runs on five hits across five innings to take the loss Sunday against Cleveland. He walked one and struck out three.

Boyd was unable to duplicate the success from his most recent start, when he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, and instead reverted back to the poor form he's shown for much of the season. The lefty allowed a two-run home run to Jose Ramirez, and he's now given up 14 long balls in just 54.1 innings. Boyd will carry an unsightly 6.96 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Royals.