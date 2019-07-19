Boyd (6-8) allowed five runs on six hits with no walks across six innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland. He struck out eight.

Boyd threw 68 percent of his pitches for strikes as he notched a healthy strikeout total, but a pair of two-run home runs accounted for a significant chunk of the damage done against him. He otherwise pitched quite well, limiting baserunners to good effect. Boyd has struggled of late, allowing at least four earned runs in each of his last six starts while going deeper than six innings just twice in that span. He'll look to get back on track next week at home against the Phillies.