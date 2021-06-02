Boyd allowed five runs across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Brewers. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out four.

The three walks were problematic but Boyd was really done in by three home runs, which has been an issue during the lefty's career. In his last full season back in 2019, Boyd allowed 39 home runs in 185.1 innings, which was the second highest total in the American League. He then gave up another 15 long balls in just 60.1 innings last year. Boyd has only been tagged six times in 62.1 innings so far in 2021, but four of those have come in his last two appearances. He'll look to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, which is scheduled for next Tuesday against the Mariners.